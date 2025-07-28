$41.780.01
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
09:50 AM • 5642 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
09:46 AM • 13323 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
09:11 AM • 11995 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
08:08 AM • 15459 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
06:09 AM • 21126 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 65052 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 10:16 AM • 98542 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 71204 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 67555 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 71549 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damage08:22 AM • 5576 views
Thailand and Cambodia agree to ceasefire after Trump and ASEAN chair intervention

Kyiv • UNN

 992 views

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a cessation of hostilities after the deadliest border conflict in a decade. The talks took place in Malaysia, facilitated by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and with the participation of US and Chinese representatives.

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ceasefire after Trump and ASEAN chair intervention

Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire in the deadliest border conflict in more than a decade after the US and regional powers attempted a diplomatic settlement, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Acting Prime Minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet held talks on Monday in Malaysia, organized by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Anwar facilitated the dialogue as chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Washington and Beijing sent their representatives.

Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia gathered for ceasefire talks: China and USA joined28.07.25, 12:14 • 1454 views

Anwar, speaking after the talks, said the parties had agreed to a ceasefire from midnight.

The talks were the first official dialogue since new clashes erupted on July 24. At least 36 people have died and more than 150,000 civilians have been forced to flee their homes on both sides of the 800-kilometer border. Tensions escalated sharply over the weekend, with reports of heavy artillery shelling and airstrikes, and both sides accusing each other of attacking civilian targets.

US President Donald Trump said before the talks that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to "quickly negotiate a ceasefire." After separate phone calls with Phumtham and Hun Manet on Saturday, Trump threatened that Washington would not conclude a trade deal with either side as long as the fighting continued.

Decided to stop another war: Trump called the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia26.07.25, 19:35 • 4354 views

Addition

The current conflict is rooted in ancient disputes related to maps and colonial-era treaties that defined the borders of the two countries. Relations remained relatively stable after the 2011 clash that claimed dozens of lives, but renewed tensions have raised fears of escalating hostilities.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Cambodia
Malaysia
Bloomberg L.P.
Thailand
Beijing
Donald Trump
United States
