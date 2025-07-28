Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia gathered for ceasefire talks: China and USA joined

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 4 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 2128 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
08:08 AM • 10182 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
06:09 AM • 16424 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 57970 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 96606 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 70699 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 67287 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 71421 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 60519 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
96%
745mm
Popular news
Kovalenko: There will be no classic World War IIIJuly 28, 12:09 AM • 18186 views
People's Deputy Rushchyshyn was laid to rest in Lviv regionJuly 28, 12:38 AM • 31589 views
Attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to eight, including a childJuly 28, 02:03 AM • 27686 views
Kropyvnytskyi survived a night drone attack: what is knownJuly 28, 02:32 AM • 31782 views
Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jetsJuly 28, 03:03 AM • 44540 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 221723 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 153326 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 196937 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 167174 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 187119 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Pam Bondi
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 57970 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 31803 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 34310 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 31753 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 31890 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia gathered for ceasefire talks: China and USA joined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia arrived in Malaysia for urgent talks to end the five-day border conflict. Representatives from the USA, China, and ASEAN joined the dialogue, and the initiative for a ceasefire belongs to US President Donald Trump.

Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia gathered for ceasefire talks: China and USA joined

Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia met in Malaysia in an attempt to reach a ceasefire agreement on the fifth day of the border conflict. Representatives from the US and China joined the dialogue. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

"The purpose of this meeting is to achieve an immediate 'ceasefire' initiated by President Donald Trump and agreed upon by the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand," Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in his post on X.

The meeting is taking place at the residence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs ASEAN. He noted that the ceasefire initiative belongs to US President Donald Trump, who called on the parties to immediately stop hostilities.

Decided to stop another war: Trump called the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia26.07.25, 19:35 • 4300 views

Photographs from the Thai and Malaysian governments showed the Chinese and US ambassadors to Malaysia, who were present at the meeting on Monday.

Hun Manet posted photos of the meeting, showing a U-shaped table arrangement where he and the Thai Prime Minister sat opposite each other, Anwar at the main table, and Chinese and American officials at separate tables behind Anwar.

Ahead of the talks, Thailand's interim Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said he was unsure of Cambodia's sincerity, accusing it of violating international law and shelling civilian areas.

In response, Cambodia categorically denied these accusations and accused Thailand of provocations and threatening the civilian population. It called on the international community to condemn Bangkok's actions.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the death toll in clashes between Thailand and Cambodia is rising, despite calls for a ceasefire. The protracted border dispute has escalated into a fierce conflict involving aircraft, artillery, tanks, and ground troops.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Cambodia
Malaysia
Thailand
Donald Trump
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9