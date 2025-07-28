Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia gathered for ceasefire talks: China and USA joined

Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia met in Malaysia in an attempt to reach a ceasefire agreement on the fifth day of the border conflict. Representatives from the US and China joined the dialogue. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

"The purpose of this meeting is to achieve an immediate 'ceasefire' initiated by President Donald Trump and agreed upon by the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand," Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in his post on X.

The meeting is taking place at the residence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs ASEAN. He noted that the ceasefire initiative belongs to US President Donald Trump, who called on the parties to immediately stop hostilities.

Photographs from the Thai and Malaysian governments showed the Chinese and US ambassadors to Malaysia, who were present at the meeting on Monday.

Hun Manet posted photos of the meeting, showing a U-shaped table arrangement where he and the Thai Prime Minister sat opposite each other, Anwar at the main table, and Chinese and American officials at separate tables behind Anwar.

Ahead of the talks, Thailand's interim Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said he was unsure of Cambodia's sincerity, accusing it of violating international law and shelling civilian areas.

In response, Cambodia categorically denied these accusations and accused Thailand of provocations and threatening the civilian population. It called on the international community to condemn Bangkok's actions.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the death toll in clashes between Thailand and Cambodia is rising, despite calls for a ceasefire. The protracted border dispute has escalated into a fierce conflict involving aircraft, artillery, tanks, and ground troops.