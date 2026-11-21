Authorities in the U.S. state of Texas said that the execution of 70-year-old Reynaldo Denness was carried out in accordance with established procedures, although the man screamed in pain and begged for his suffering to stop during the lethal injection. Associated Press reports this, citing the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to UNN.

Details

Department spokesperson Amanda Hernandez confirmed that medical personnel initially failed to insert intravenous catheters into the condemned man's arms.

Eventually, at 6:20 p.m., a catheter was inserted in the neck area, and at 6:38 p.m. another was inserted in the left foot. The lethal drugs began to be administered at approximately 6:53 p.m.

We believe that all our processes and procedures were followed, and everything was carried out according to plan Hernandez said.

Execution witness called what he saw torture

The condemned man's spiritual adviser, Jeff Hood, who was beside him in the chamber, said that the man endured extraordinary suffering.

According to the clergyman, Denness repeatedly said that the procedure was being carried out incorrectly and complained of unbearable pain.

Despite this, the official emphasized that there are no time limits for inserting the catheters and that the main thing is to perform the procedure correctly.

At 7:08 p.m., medical personnel pronounced Denness dead. Sixty-four minutes had passed since he was strapped to the gurney.

An execution in the United States turned into an hour of agony – the condemned man screamed in pain and begged God for death