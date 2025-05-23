Tehran threatens Tel Aviv and Washington with "special measures" in case of an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities
Kyiv • UNN
Iran threatens to take "special measures" to protect its nuclear facilities in the event of an Israeli attack. Tehran also warned that it would consider the United States as a "participant" in the attack.
Iran will take "special measures" to protect its nuclear facilities. The United States will be legally responsible in the event of an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. This was stated by Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi after CNN reported that Israel may be preparing strikes against Iran.
UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
The Iranian regime has threatened "special measures" if Israel attacks its nuclear facilities. The Iranian Foreign Ministry warned Israel "against any adventurism" on the part of the country's government. This was mentioned in the comments of the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Iran also warned that it would consider the United States as a "participant" in the event of the implementation of plans recently reported by CNN.
Context
Citing intelligence sources, CNN reported on Tuesday that it was unclear whether Israel had made a final decision on military action, and that U.S. officials disagreed on whether the Israelis would eventually decide to attack.
Iran's response
In a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the caveat is effectively set out:
Iran strongly warns against any adventures by the Zionist regime of Israel and will respond decisively to any threat or illegal actions by this regime.
Abbas Araghchi, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said that his country would consider Washington as a "participant" in any such attack. He noted that Tehran would be forced to take "special measures" to protect its nuclear facilities and materials. The International Atomic Energy Agency will be informed of such steps later.
Arakchi did not specify what measures were being considered. But an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader said in April that Tehran could suspend cooperation with the IAEA or transfer enriched material to safe and undisclosed locations.
Let us remind you
Israel is preparing for a possible strike on Iran's nuclear infrastructure if current talks between the US and Tehran fail.
The Iranian parliament has strongly defended the state's nuclear program, emphasizing that the level of uranium enrichment will be determined by the country's internal needs, and not by external agreements.
US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday: the two leaders discussed the murder of two employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington.