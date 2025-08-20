$41.360.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court heard forensic expert's conclusions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1896 views

The court in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of murdering a teenager on the funicular, heard the forensic expert.

Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court heard forensic expert's conclusions

At today's hearing in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv heard the conclusions of the forensic medical expert at the request of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"If we talk about the method of striking, then I, as an expert, went to the scene, and due to blood stains and broken glass at the scene, it can be testified that the wounds appeared from a glass shard," the expert noted.

The forensic medical expert noted that the cause of death was a piece of glass that inflicted the main wound on the deceased's neck.

"The main injury is a wound on the neck, which was present and which caused death. It was inflicted by a glass shard, which was fixed with a sealant on the lower edge," the expert said.

The court also reviewed a video from the scene, which contained witness testimonies. The expert emphasized that all additional conclusions can be made after establishing and analyzing new facts that will become known after the review.

Earlier, UNN reported that the court at today's hearing granted the Prosecutor General's request to question a forensic medical expert in the funicular murder case.

Oleksandr Panchenko, the lawyer for the victims' family, informed UNN that the case of the teenager's murder on the funicular is at the stage of familiarization with the materials. The court hearings were repeatedly disrupted by Kosov's previous lawyer. As a result, the court appointed Kosov a free lawyer.

"Some participants in the judicial process forget about the value of human life": Prosecutor General explained the decision to represent the prosecution in the case of murder on the funicular14.08.25, 13:29 • 3254 views

Addition

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the State Protection Department.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

The Kyiv court extended the preventive measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.

Pavlo Zinchenko

