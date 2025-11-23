Talks in Geneva to resume tomorrow - US Secretary of State

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that negotiations in Geneva on the peace plan will continue on Monday, November 24. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC News.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to reporters in Geneva late on Sunday evening, briefly announced that the delegations' work on the peace plan would continue tomorrow. - the message says.

Rubio added that this plan had been worked on for three weeks, and over the past four days, the process had significantly accelerated.

Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process began

The US Secretary of State was asked about counter-proposals from Britain, Germany, and France, which Reuters and the Telegraph reported on Sunday, but Rubio replied that he had not seen any alternative European plan.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that there was progress in peace negotiations and signs that Donald Trump's team was ready to listen to Ukraine's position. Diplomatic work is intensifying, and negotiations in Switzerland will continue until late in the evening.

