Talks in Geneva to resume tomorrow - US Secretary of State

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
05:09 PM • 11134 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
05:04 PM • 16636 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
05:00 PM • 13862 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
04:43 PM • 14340 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
02:50 PM • 14888 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
November 23, 02:06 PM • 13853 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 14395 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 32645 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 44416 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 67611 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hamas informed the US about the termination of the Gaza truce agreement - mediaNovember 23, 11:17 AM • 9048 views
Japan to deploy missiles on island near Taiwan – Defense Minister confirms plansPhotoNovember 23, 02:24 PM • 4568 views
Merz is skeptical about the quick adoption of a peace plan and proposed an alternative03:03 PM • 3740 views
Israel strikes Lebanese capital for first time since June: Hezbollah chief of staff was the targetVideo03:49 PM • 8140 views
Israel reports death of Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike – Reuters05:48 PM • 4116 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 32645 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 104681 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 74993 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 80023 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 86680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 27875 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 37767 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 40114 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 104681 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 58938 views
Actual
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
FGM-148 Javelin
Technology

Talks in Geneva to resume tomorrow - US Secretary of State

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that peace plan talks in Geneva will resume on November 24. Work on the plan has been ongoing for three weeks, and over the past four days, the process has significantly accelerated.

Talks in Geneva to resume tomorrow - US Secretary of State

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that negotiations in Geneva on the peace plan will continue on Monday, November 24. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC News.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to reporters in Geneva late on Sunday evening, briefly announced that the delegations' work on the peace plan would continue tomorrow.

- the message says.

Rubio added that this plan had been worked on for three weeks, and over the past four days, the process had significantly accelerated.

Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process began23.11.25, 18:04 • 16640 views

The US Secretary of State was asked about counter-proposals from Britain, Germany, and France, which Reuters and the Telegraph reported on Sunday, but Rubio replied that he had not seen any alternative European plan.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that there was progress in peace negotiations and signs that Donald Trump's team was ready to listen to Ukraine's position. Diplomatic work is intensifying, and negotiations in Switzerland will continue until late in the evening.

European media published the full text of the counter-proposal to the US peace plan for Ukraine - Reuters23.11.25, 19:27 • 2982 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph
Marco Rubio
Geneva
Reuters
Switzerland
Donald Trump
France
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine