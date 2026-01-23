Talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi: Sky News reported the start

$43.170.01
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 11918 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 36988 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 23765 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 24842 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 24271 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 25209 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 49167 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 60073 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 41302 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 19785 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 20913 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 49899 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 32420 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 17535 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
08:04 AM • 37004 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 45949 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 49526 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 60449 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 51534 views
Talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi: Sky News reported the start

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

In Abu Dhabi, trilateral peace talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine have reportedly begun. These are the first direct talks since 2022, where territorial issues will be discussed.

Talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi: Sky News reported the start

Trilateral peace talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi "have already begun," Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US in Abu Dhabi have already begun," reports Sky News correspondent Sally Lockwood.

The talks are expected to be the "first direct trilateral peace negotiations" since 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the publication writes.

Zelenskyy confirmed that territorial issues would be discussed in Abu Dhabi.

Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy23.01.26, 10:25 • 11908 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine