Talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi: Sky News reported the start

Trilateral peace talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi "have already begun," Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US in Abu Dhabi have already begun," reports Sky News correspondent Sally Lockwood.

The talks are expected to be the "first direct trilateral peace negotiations" since 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the publication writes.

Zelenskyy confirmed that territorial issues would be discussed in Abu Dhabi.

Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy