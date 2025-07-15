Takes 8 billion UAH from Kyiv: Rada approved bill on financing security sector

The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved a bill on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025" regarding the financial support of the security and defense sector and the resolution of priority issues. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

This is an alternative to the changes in the 2025 Budget (where there are 400+ billion for the army). All expenditures for all old/new ministries remain in the same volume. Even for the Ministry of Unity. The only change is that this year, from August 1 to December 31, 10% of the corporate income tax, which is credited to the budget of the city of Kyiv, is proposed to be credited to the Reserve Fund of the state budget. — the deputy wrote.

His parliamentary colleague Oleksiy Honcharenko added that 27 people's deputies from the "Servant of the People" faction and deputy groups voted "for" this bill. At the same time, deputies from the "Batkivshchyna" and "Holos" factions did not vote — Honcharenko himself, according to him, voted "against."

He also added that this bill takes 8 billion hryvnias from Kyiv.

The authors of the bill – "servants" – did not come to the meeting and did not join online. To my question – why take money from Kyiv and how will it affect the city – they did not answer. They said to read the explanatory note — Honcharenko stated.

Recall

In the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, a package of bills was registered, aiming to make the living wage a real social standard.