Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
08:14 PM • 4612 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 29135 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
06:20 PM • 12332 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
06:04 PM • 7122 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
03:34 PM • 26989 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 27639 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 22905 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 28778 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 51250 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Syrskyi met with media: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the real situation at the front and refuted Russian fakes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with Ukrainian media to discuss the real situation at the front and refute Russian disinformation. He emphasized the importance of responsible information dissemination and explained why not all successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be immediately disclosed.

Syrskyi met with media: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the real situation at the front and refuted Russian fakes

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with the heads and editors of leading Ukrainian media to discuss the real situation at the front and the most important issues of the Armed Forces' activities. He announced this on his Telegram channel, emphasizing the need to counter Russian disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

Syrskyi provided clarifications on key operational areas:

  • The defense of Pokrovsk continues: "our troops control almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city."
    • The city of Myrnohrad is "not surrounded."
      • In Kupyansk, "our successful counter-sabotage operation" is underway.

        The Commander-in-Chief called on journalists to be responsible in disseminating information, as "the volume of Russian lies far exceeds the real pace of advancement of Russian troops." He emphasized that the enemy uses fake maps and disinformation in hybrid warfare, influencing both foreign and Ukrainian audiences.

        Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"08.12.25, 11:07 • 14925 views

        Syrskyi also explained why not all information about the successes of the Armed Forces can be immediately made public.

        We cannot currently tell the general public in detail about all our successes. After all, the lives of our soldiers in the positions over which they have regained control depend on such reports. And we care about the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

        – emphasized the Commander-in-Chief.

        Unmanned systems account for up to 60% of enemy casualties, we are increasing the scale of their use - Syrskyi09.12.25, 18:07 • 2474 views

        Stepan Haftko

        War in Ukraine
        Russian propaganda
        Technology
        Social network
        Mobilization
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Pokrovsk
        Myrnohrad
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Kupiansk