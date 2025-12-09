Syrskyi met with media: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the real situation at the front and refuted Russian fakes

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with the heads and editors of leading Ukrainian media to discuss the real situation at the front and the most important issues of the Armed Forces' activities. He announced this on his Telegram channel, emphasizing the need to counter Russian disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

Syrskyi provided clarifications on key operational areas:

The defense of Pokrovsk continues: "our troops control almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city."

The city of Myrnohrad is "not surrounded."

In Kupyansk, "our successful counter-sabotage operation" is underway.

The Commander-in-Chief called on journalists to be responsible in disseminating information, as "the volume of Russian lies far exceeds the real pace of advancement of Russian troops." He emphasized that the enemy uses fake maps and disinformation in hybrid warfare, influencing both foreign and Ukrainian audiences.

Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"

Syrskyi also explained why not all information about the successes of the Armed Forces can be immediately made public.

We cannot currently tell the general public in detail about all our successes. After all, the lives of our soldiers in the positions over which they have regained control depend on such reports. And we care about the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. – emphasized the Commander-in-Chief.

Unmanned systems account for up to 60% of enemy casualties, we are increasing the scale of their use - Syrskyi