Syrskyi invited NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi invited the NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year, UNN reports.

Details

Syrskyi participated in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of commanders-in-chief via video conference.

According to him, colleagues from NATO countries expressed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine.

Russia has deployed over 715,000 troops to continue the war in Ukraine - Syrskyi

He emphasized that our primary task should remain the creation of conditions for a just peace by strengthening our military capabilities. Taking this opportunity, I invited the NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year. - Syrskyi summarized.

Air defense deficit does not allow full protection of critical infrastructure: Syrskyi at Ukraine-NATO Council meeting