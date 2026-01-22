Syrskyi invited NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi invited the NATO Military Committee to Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of strengthening military capabilities for a just peace.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi invited the NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year, UNN reports.
Syrskyi participated in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of commanders-in-chief via video conference.
According to him, colleagues from NATO countries expressed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine.
He emphasized that our primary task should remain the creation of conditions for a just peace by strengthening our military capabilities. Taking this opportunity, I invited the NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year.
