Syrskyi invited NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year

06:05 PM • 2356 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 5048 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 9376 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 12232 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 14106 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 15903 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 29058 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15406 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 15961 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18385 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Popular news
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced detailsJanuary 22, 09:30 AM • 7336 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 20632 views
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - Shmyhal12:48 PM • 3902 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with Putin01:45 PM • 5956 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 11814 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 3898 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 11843 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 29058 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 20657 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 75511 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 830 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 25483 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 22391 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 25441 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 66006 views
Syrskyi invited NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi invited the NATO Military Committee to Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of strengthening military capabilities for a just peace.

Syrskyi invited NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi invited the NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year, UNN reports.

Details

Syrskyi participated in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of commanders-in-chief via video conference.

According to him, colleagues from NATO countries expressed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine.

Russia has deployed over 715,000 troops to continue the war in Ukraine - Syrskyi22.01.26, 18:32 • 1332 views

He emphasized that our primary task should remain the creation of conditions for a just peace by strengthening our military capabilities. Taking this opportunity, I invited the NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year.

- Syrskyi summarized.

Air defense deficit does not allow full protection of critical infrastructure: Syrskyi at Ukraine-NATO Council meeting22.01.26, 17:10 • 1836 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine