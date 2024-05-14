ukenru
Syrsky, Yermak and Umerov talk to US military leadership

Syrsky, Yermak and Umerov talk to US military leadership

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28990 views

Ukraine's top military and political leadership discussed with U.S. officials the situation at the front, Russia's offensive attempts, and Ukraine's urgent need for accelerated arms supplies.

On May 13, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a conversation with military leaders in the United States. This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Their interlocutors were National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown.

They discussed the situation at the front, the offensive attempts of the Russian occupiers, and what kind of assistance Ukraine needs as soon as possible.

We really need to speed up the supply of weapons. This was discussed in detail by

Yermak summarized.

Syrsky also spoke about the importance of prompt arms deliveries from Western partners on his Telegram channel, emphasizing that despite all the difficulties, Ukraine will definitely win.

Syrskyi: Russian attempts to break through Ukrainian defense stopped, fighting continues in Kharkiv region12.05.24, 12:08 • 30723 views

