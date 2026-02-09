Sybiha to EU colleagues: time to ban entry to the European Union for Russians involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha advocated for a complete ban on entry to the EU for Russian citizens who participated in the aggression against Ukraine. He emphasized that this would ensure the national security of European states and serve as the price for making the wrong choice.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that it is time to ban entry to the EU for Russians involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and called on European colleagues to take this step seriously, writes UNN.
It is time to introduce a complete ban on entry to the EU for Russian citizens who participated in Russian aggression against Ukraine
Details
The minister pointed out: "Firstly, it is about the long-term national security of European states and the protection of their citizens from Russian bandits. Secondly, it will set the right price for the wrong choice: every Russian who signs a contract to invade Ukraine will know that he is also signing a lifetime ban on entry to Europe."
According to him, Estonia has already demonstrated leadership by implementing appropriate national solutions and proving that the mechanism works.
"Now it's time to extend this to the entire European Union, and I call on my EU colleagues to take this step seriously. It's about strengthening Europe's security," Sybiha emphasized.
