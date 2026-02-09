Sybiha to EU colleagues: time to ban entry to the European Union for Russians involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine

$43.050.09
08:22 AM • 10844 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 18800 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 25136 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 42389 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 43332 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 37932 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 36982 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26256 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17848 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13338 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 48578 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 70152 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 87300 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 80864 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 80109 views
Sybiha to EU colleagues: time to ban entry to the European Union for Russians involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1374 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha advocated for a complete ban on entry to the EU for Russian citizens who participated in the aggression against Ukraine. He emphasized that this would ensure the national security of European states and serve as the price for making the wrong choice.

Sybiha to EU colleagues: time to ban entry to the European Union for Russians involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that it is time to ban entry to the EU for Russians involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and called on European colleagues to take this step seriously, writes UNN.

It is time to introduce a complete ban on entry to the EU for Russian citizens who participated in Russian aggression against Ukraine

- Sybiha wrote on X.

Details

The minister pointed out: "Firstly, it is about the long-term national security of European states and the protection of their citizens from Russian bandits. Secondly, it will set the right price for the wrong choice: every Russian who signs a contract to invade Ukraine will know that he is also signing a lifetime ban on entry to Europe."

According to him, Estonia has already demonstrated leadership by implementing appropriate national solutions and proving that the mechanism works.

"Now it's time to extend this to the entire European Union, and I call on my EU colleagues to take this step seriously. It's about strengthening Europe's security," Sybiha emphasized.

Russia has always violated its commitments: Europe must speak with one voice on Putin - Sybiha06.02.26, 13:13 • 4669 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
European Union
Estonia
Ukraine