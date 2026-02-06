Russia has always violated its commitments: Europe must speak with one voice on Putin - Sybiha

The Russian Federation has always violated its commitments. This should be taken into account when resuming contacts with this state, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

Details

This statement was made by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a media briefing on February 6. Sybiha noted that bilateral relations with Russia end in deception and non-compliance by the Russian Federation with its commitments.

This should be understood when resuming, establishing, and continuing contacts with the Russian side - he said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also emphasized that Europe must speak with one voice regarding Russia and Putin.

There can be no appeals to Putin, to Russia with persuasion, with pleas for contact. This is the wrong approach. There can be no talk of Putin's exit from isolation. Europe must speak with one voice, because Putin, of course, also seeks to divide Europe. If Putin is to receive any signals, they must be signals about the next steps to put pressure. And he must realize the consequences of continuing the aggression. It is necessary to increase the price personally for Putin's regime for the continuation of Russian aggression - Sybiha said.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the termination of the New START Treaty. According to him, this should mean the end of nuclear blackmail from Russia.