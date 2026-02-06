Russia has always violated its commitments: Europe must speak with one voice on Putin - Sybiha

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 920 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 5386 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 11008 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 46423 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 46171 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 36775 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 49337 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 89979 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 34570 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31379 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.5m/s
74%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million eurosFebruary 6, 01:19 AM • 13612 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 15974 views
Senator's motorcade attacked in Colombia: guards killedFebruary 6, 02:28 AM • 7492 views
Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk regionVideoFebruary 6, 03:01 AM • 5204 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 14994 views
Publications
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 920 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 23800 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 46423 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 89979 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 80069 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Oman
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 14922 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 17970 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 27269 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 30627 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 65045 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat

Russia has always violated its commitments: Europe must speak with one voice on Putin - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia has always violated its commitments. He emphasized that Europe must speak with one voice regarding Russia and increase the cost for the Putin regime for continuing its aggression.

Russia has always violated its commitments: Europe must speak with one voice on Putin - Sybiha

The Russian Federation has always violated its commitments. This should be taken into account when resuming contacts with this state, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

Details

This statement was made by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a media briefing on February 6. Sybiha noted that bilateral relations with Russia end in deception and non-compliance by the Russian Federation with its commitments.

This should be understood when resuming, establishing, and continuing contacts with the Russian side

- he said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also emphasized that Europe must speak with one voice regarding Russia and Putin.

There can be no appeals to Putin, to Russia with persuasion, with pleas for contact. This is the wrong approach. There can be no talk of Putin's exit from isolation. Europe must speak with one voice, because Putin, of course, also seeks to divide Europe. If Putin is to receive any signals, they must be signals about the next steps to put pressure. And he must realize the consequences of continuing the aggression. It is necessary to increase the price personally for Putin's regime for the continuation of Russian aggression

- Sybiha said.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the termination of the New START Treaty. According to him, this should mean the end of nuclear blackmail from Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Europe
Ukraine