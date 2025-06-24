$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:47 PM • 16739 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 35004 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
02:05 PM • 38672 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 62582 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 84710 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 111353 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 116737 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 89512 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 65737 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68592 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Exclusives
Facebook

Sybiha discussed new sanctions against Russia and European integration of Ukraine with Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, and the High Representative of the EU, Kaja Kallas, discussed the strengthening of sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's accession to the EU. Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's fulfillment of all requirements for negotiations on EU membership.

Sybiha discussed new sanctions against Russia and European integration of Ukraine with Kallas

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, met with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. During the conversation, they discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, defense support for Ukraine, and the need for the immediate opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Good meeting with Kaja Kallas. We discussed the EU's next steps to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. We expect them to be really strong and harm Putin's military budget. We also discussed the need to advance Ukraine's accession to the EU. I emphasized that Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements for opening the first negotiation cluster, and it is unacceptable for one country to hinder this process 

- Sybiha's post reads.

The Foreign Minister added that he appreciates the EU's support, especially in the defense sector.

Supplement

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, called for increased sanctions against Russia and the acceleration of Ukraine's integration into the European Union at the EU Council meeting in Brussels. He emphasized the interconnectedness of security in Europe and the Middle East, as well as the need for economic pressure on the Kremlin.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Kaya Kallas
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
European Union
Brussels
Ukraine
