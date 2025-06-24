Sybiha discussed new sanctions against Russia and European integration of Ukraine with Kallas

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, met with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. During the conversation, they discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, defense support for Ukraine, and the need for the immediate opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Good meeting with Kaja Kallas. We discussed the EU's next steps to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. We expect them to be really strong and harm Putin's military budget. We also discussed the need to advance Ukraine's accession to the EU. I emphasized that Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements for opening the first negotiation cluster, and it is unacceptable for one country to hinder this process - Sybiha's post reads.

The Foreign Minister added that he appreciates the EU's support, especially in the defense sector.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, called for increased sanctions against Russia and the acceleration of Ukraine's integration into the European Union at the EU Council meeting in Brussels. He emphasized the interconnectedness of security in Europe and the Middle East, as well as the need for economic pressure on the Kremlin.