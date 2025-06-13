$41.490.02
Sybiha on the situation in the Middle East: the conflict poses a threat to global security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized the importance of preventing destabilization in the Middle East. Iran supplies weapons to Russia, which affects global security.

It is important to prevent destabilization and reduce tensions in the Middle East, because the conflict poses a threat to global security. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague, and reminded that Iran supplies weapons to the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

It is important to prevent destabilization in the Middle East region, as the conflict poses a threat to global security. However, it should not be forgotten that Iran supplies weapons to Russia. Therefore, it is important to prevent destabilization and reduce tensions in the region. This is important on a global scale, because this destabilization will affect global security

- said Sybiha.

In Iran, following Israeli strikes, a red flag of revenge has been raised - media13.06.25, 10:59 • 2574 views

Supplement

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first stage", which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the elimination of the commander of the Iranian army, Mohammad Bagri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, and the commander of emergency situations in Iran.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Prague
Israel Defense Forces
Ukraine
Iran
