Sybiga called for increased pressure on Russia during a meeting with the UN Deputy Secretary-General

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, who is on an official visit to Kyiv. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting, Sybiha stressed that Russia continues to carry out missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities, kill civilians, and systematically strike critical infrastructure.

Tom Fletcher was able to see the realities of Russian terror firsthand during his stay in Kyiv.

While Ukraine, together with its partners, is working to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace, Russia is responding with new missiles and drones against our cities and people. This contrast speaks for itself. Pressure on Russia must be increased to force it to end the war - Andrii Sybiha emphasized.

At the same time, Tom Fletcher briefed the minister on the results of his trip to Kherson, where residents continue to live and work under constant Russian attacks.

The minister highly praised the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator’s personal engagement and his willingness to visit Ukraine’s frontline regions, see the real needs of the people firsthand, and help find practical solutions to support them - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Background

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha called on partners to urgently provide interceptors following Russia’s recent massive overnight attack.