Swiss politicians insist on canceling the F-35 fighter jet purchase agreement after the introduction of US tariffs - Bloomberg

Swiss politicians from various parties are seeking to cancel an order for three dozen F-35A fighter jets from the American defense conglomerate Lockheed Martin Corp after President Donald Trump imposed some of the world's toughest tariffs on the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Calls for the Swiss to withdraw or at least review the planned purchase, which could cost up to 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($9.1 billion), have gained momentum in Bern after Trump imposed a 39% tariff rate on the European country.

The procurement project has been a contentious issue in Switzerland for weeks after government officials acknowledged a "misunderstanding" with Washington over how much the jets would cost.

A country that throws stones at us in trade should not receive a gift - said Green Party lawmaker Balthasar Glättli, who in the spring submitted a proposal to cancel the procurement project, which could be debated in parliament as early as September.

Cédric Wermuth, co-chair of the Swiss Social Democrats, demanded a new plebiscite so that the population could stop the purchases - he told Bloomberg in an emailed statement.

The left-wing proposals will likely gain support beyond their own ranks, as last week's tariff chaos broadened the front of politicians questioning whether buying from Lockheed Martin would be the right choice as geopolitical realities change.

Thirty-six aircraft represent approximately one-third of what the company delivered in 2024. Lockheed Martin has already faced difficulties this year, incurring $1.6 billion in costs when reporting earnings in July, while the Pentagon sharply cut proposed F-35 purchases for fiscal year 2026 and invested more money in competitor programs.

I don't know how our people will perceive the purchase of F-35 fighter jets at prices higher than initially expected, especially after the American customs shock - said Hans-Peter Portmann, a liberal lawmaker and member of the party of Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.

Portmann said the government should consider "a full or partial termination of the contract and simply swallow the potential losses." Then it should examine what gaps in the country's defense can be closed through closer cooperation with European partners, he said.

This aligns with a broader theme in Switzerland's security policy, which indicates that its own defense industry is limited by rules prohibiting sales to conflict zones such as Ukraine. But the country has signaled a change in direction, committing to procure at least 30% of its weapons from Europe and seeking negotiations with the European Union on security.

Switzerland pays some of Trump's highest tariffs after the government failed in its latest attempt to get the US president to lower the rate. The 39% surcharge on exports – from Swiss luxury watches to Nespresso coffee capsules – is the largest among developed countries and compares to 15% in the neighboring European Union.

Opposition to American fighter jets contradicts the idea of using the aircraft to appease Washington in tariff negotiations. Agreeing to a higher price and a potential order for more aircraft could help persuade Trump, given how arms procurement has figured in his other trade deals.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is currently also acting national security adviser, met with Keller-Sutter during her emergency visit to the US on Wednesday. A State Department statement said that during the talks they "reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defense cooperation."

Addition

New tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump came into effect, raising the average US tariff rate to 15.2%. This is the highest figure since World War II, posing a new challenge for the global economy.