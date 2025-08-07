Swiss politicians insist on canceling the F-35 fighter jet purchase agreement after the introduction of US tariffs - Bloomberg

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18935 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21532 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52234 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 68794 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 59300 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 40006 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 43148 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55491 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55561 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 119578 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
50%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 36284 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 35065 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43772 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 4344 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 13128 views
Publications
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 13335 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18948 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21551 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 44064 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52246 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 44070 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 115973 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 126435 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 118677 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 130274 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Coca-Cola
S-300 missile system

Swiss politicians insist on canceling the F-35 fighter jet purchase agreement after the introduction of US tariffs - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

Swiss politicians are considering canceling the order for F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp after the US introduced 39% tariffs. The deal, worth up to $9.1 billion, became controversial due to "misunderstandings" regarding the price and the tariff shock.

Swiss politicians insist on canceling the F-35 fighter jet purchase agreement after the introduction of US tariffs - Bloomberg

Swiss politicians from various parties are seeking to cancel an order for three dozen F-35A fighter jets from the American defense conglomerate Lockheed Martin Corp after President Donald Trump imposed some of the world's toughest tariffs on the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Calls for the Swiss to withdraw or at least review the planned purchase, which could cost up to 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($9.1 billion), have gained momentum in Bern after Trump imposed a 39% tariff rate on the European country.

The procurement project has been a contentious issue in Switzerland for weeks after government officials acknowledged a "misunderstanding" with Washington over how much the jets would cost.

A country that throws stones at us in trade should not receive a gift

- said Green Party lawmaker Balthasar Glättli, who in the spring submitted a proposal to cancel the procurement project, which could be debated in parliament as early as September.

Trump will keep 10% tariffs, but not for everyone: White House presents new tariff plan for dozens of countries8/1/25, 4:08 AM • 4543 views

Cédric Wermuth, co-chair of the Swiss Social Democrats, demanded a new plebiscite so that the population could stop the purchases

- he told Bloomberg in an emailed statement.

The left-wing proposals will likely gain support beyond their own ranks, as last week's tariff chaos broadened the front of politicians questioning whether buying from Lockheed Martin would be the right choice as geopolitical realities change.

Thirty-six aircraft represent approximately one-third of what the company delivered in 2024. Lockheed Martin has already faced difficulties this year, incurring $1.6 billion in costs when reporting earnings in July, while the Pentagon sharply cut proposed F-35 purchases for fiscal year 2026 and invested more money in competitor programs.

I don't know how our people will perceive the purchase of F-35 fighter jets at prices higher than initially expected, especially after the American customs shock 

- said Hans-Peter Portmann, a liberal lawmaker and member of the party of Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.

Portmann said the government should consider "a full or partial termination of the contract and simply swallow the potential losses." Then it should examine what gaps in the country's defense can be closed through closer cooperation with European partners, he said.

This aligns with a broader theme in Switzerland's security policy, which indicates that its own defense industry is limited by rules prohibiting sales to conflict zones such as Ukraine. But the country has signaled a change in direction, committing to procure at least 30% of its weapons from Europe and seeking negotiations with the European Union on security.

Trump's tariffs for India spoil Modi's calculations on Russian oil: Bloomberg explained the situation8/7/25, 10:55 AM • 2316 views

Switzerland pays some of Trump's highest tariffs after the government failed in its latest attempt to get the US president to lower the rate. The 39% surcharge on exports – from Swiss luxury watches to Nespresso coffee capsules – is the largest among developed countries and compares to 15% in the neighboring European Union.

Opposition to American fighter jets contradicts the idea of using the aircraft to appease Washington in tariff negotiations. Agreeing to a higher price and a potential order for more aircraft could help persuade Trump, given how arms procurement has figured in his other trade deals.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is currently also acting national security adviser, met with Keller-Sutter during her emergency visit to the US on Wednesday. A State Department statement said that during the talks they "reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defense cooperation."

Addition

New tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump came into effect, raising the average US tariff rate to 15.2%. This is the highest figure since World War II, posing a new challenge for the global economy.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
Bloomberg L.P.
Switzerland
Donald Trump
European Union
United States