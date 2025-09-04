Sweden considers selling Gripen fighters to Ukraine after the war – Breaking Defense

Sweden is open to the possibility of selling modern Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine after the end of the war with Russia. This was reported by Breaking Defense with reference to Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, according to UNN.

We also have a dialogue with Ukraine, and since they have certainly expressed interest in the Gripen system, mainly the new version of Gripen Echo, which is also operated by Sweden, Brazil, then a future sale is possible - Jonson noted.

Jonson clarified that future deliveries depend on the end of the war in Ukraine and emphasized that any agreement must be a long-term development. He also recalled that Sweden has experience in cooperation in creating aviation capabilities with the Czech Republic, Hungary, Thailand, and Brazil.

Ukraine has long tried to obtain Gripen C/D aircraft, but NATO allies urged Stockholm to refrain from transferring them so that Kyiv could first focus on mastering the F-16. In 2024, Sweden decided to transfer Gripen spare parts worth 2.3 billion kronor (214 million dollars).

Saab, of course, will fully support Sweden in such an endeavor with Ukraine and in the suitability of Gripen E for Ukrainian needs. We believe there is no better fighter for this role. - said Saab Media Relations Manager Mattias Rådström.

Recall

Ukraine and Sweden concluded an agreement on joint production of weapons and military equipment in both countries. The document was signed by the defense ministers on August 23 in Kyiv, focusing on technology exchange and cooperation in military aviation.

