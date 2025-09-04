Sweden considers selling Gripen fighters to Ukraine after the war – Breaking Defense

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
05:28 PM • 15128 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 24183 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 20827 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 21236 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 40390 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 22526 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 24031 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22457 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24455 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 46266 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 256602 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 256585 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 247915 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 244878 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 239112 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 14380 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 40396 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 32232 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 46267 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 43097 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Mette Frederiksen
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhoto07:15 PM • 1770 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced05:44 PM • 6874 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 11680 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 28954 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 42018 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
SWIFT

Sweden considers selling Gripen fighters to Ukraine after the war – Breaking Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Sweden is ready to sell modern Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine after the war. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson confirmed a dialogue with Ukraine on this issue.

Sweden considers selling Gripen fighters to Ukraine after the war – Breaking Defense

Sweden is open to the possibility of selling modern Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine after the end of the war with Russia. This was reported by Breaking Defense with reference to Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, according to UNN.

We also have a dialogue with Ukraine, and since they have certainly expressed interest in the Gripen system, mainly the new version of Gripen Echo, which is also operated by Sweden, Brazil, then a future sale is possible

- Jonson noted.

Jonson clarified that future deliveries depend on the end of the war in Ukraine and emphasized that any agreement must be a long-term development. He also recalled that Sweden has experience in cooperation in creating aviation capabilities with the Czech Republic, Hungary, Thailand, and Brazil.

Ukraine has long tried to obtain Gripen C/D aircraft, but NATO allies urged Stockholm to refrain from transferring them so that Kyiv could first focus on mastering the F-16. In 2024, Sweden decided to transfer Gripen spare parts worth 2.3 billion kronor (214 million dollars).

Saab, of course, will fully support Sweden in such an endeavor with Ukraine and in the suitability of Gripen E for Ukrainian needs. We believe there is no better fighter for this role.

- said Saab Media Relations Manager Mattias Rådström.

Recall

Ukraine and Sweden concluded an agreement on joint production of weapons and military equipment in both countries. The document was signed by the defense ministers on August 23 in Kyiv, focusing on technology exchange and cooperation in military aviation.

Exchanging international experience helps Ukraine shape responsible gaming policy: first results27.08.25, 16:24 • 2644 views

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
NATO
Thailand
Brazil
Sweden
Czech Republic
Hungary
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon