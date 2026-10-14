Strikes on two Russian oil refineries turned out to be fake: what Ukraine actually attacked on October 14

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 1626 views
It’s not all about strikes against Russia — why U.S. intelligence is important for Ukraine
04:11 PM • 4848 views
On October 15, parts of Ukraine will live with schedules — how many groups will be switched off
03:41 PM • 10537 views
King Charles received Zelenskyy at Buckingham PalacePhoto
02:13 PM • 15354 views
CNN: Russia is attacking American businesses in Ukraine, while the Trump administration remains silent
02:11 PM • 14943 views
In Bulgaria, unidentified individuals set fire to 11 of the 17 Starlink antennas providing communications to Ukraine, an MP says
01:39 PM • 14215 views
The Verkhovna Rada approved two decisions to unlock €4 billion from the EU — next in line is a tax on parcels worth up to €150
01:28 PM • 14947 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, three court hearings have been postponed at once
12:35 PM • 11358 views
The Ministry of Defense said it is in contact with the United States and SpaceX over Starlink restrictions while moving — media
12:15 PM • 20633 views
The EU seeks to raise funds for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings - Dombrovskis
Exclusive
12:14 PM • 19129 views
Laser vision correction: can the surgery be performed before pregnancy, and what is important to know about the procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1.8m/s
58%
757mm
Popular news
Operation "Vivaldi": The Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 101 km²October 14, 07:48 AM • 26023 views
All-night and morning alert: Russia attacked western and central Ukraine - what is known about the consequencesPhotoVideoOctober 14, 08:33 AM • 15597 views
Trump did not invite OSCE observers to the U.S. midterm elections — The Hill10:49 AM • 21233 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outages11:14 AM • 39291 views
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”12:59 PM • 12953 views
Publications
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 30559 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outages11:14 AM • 39401 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 65551 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 78659 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 98361 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Charles III
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Lutsk
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages04:21 PM • 1228 views
Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are responding02:48 PM • 6118 views
Sally Rooney halts book sales in Britain and even cancelled a trip due to fears of arrest — what happened01:47 PM • 9318 views
Archaeologists have discovered a sunken ship off the coast of Turkey that is up to 4,700 years oldPhoto01:31 PM • 10947 views
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”12:59 PM • 13023 views
Actual
Starlink
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Series

Strikes on two Russian oil refineries turned out to be fake: what Ukraine actually attacked on October 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2486 views

Ukraine did not attack Russian oil refineries on October 14, disproving Russia’s claims. At the same time, drones successfully struck a Sberbank data center.

Strikes on two Russian oil refineries turned out to be fake: what Ukraine actually attacked on October 14
Photo: firepoint.technology

Ukraine did not strike Russian oil refineries on October 14: information disseminated by the Russian side about the alleged hitting of two refineries is untrue. At the same time, a successful attack on a data center in the territory of the Russian Federation has been reported, UNN reports, citing information from the Office of the President.

Details

The agency confirmed that Ukrainian forces did not attack Russian oil-refining enterprises during the day, despite reports from the Russian Federation about the alleged hitting of two such facilities.

The Russians spread fake news about two supposedly attacked oil refineries. The data center was attacked successfully, and something else was attacked as well, but not the refineries

- the Office of the President reported.

At the same time, during the night of October 14, drones attacked the city of Balakovo in Russia's Saratov region. According to Russian and Ukrainian media reports, the data processing center of Russia's "Sberbank" came under attack.

It should be noted that even the Russian publication "Kommersant" indirectly confirmed the attack on the facility. The media reported problems with the financial institution's services. However, they assured readers that all technical issues had allegedly been resolved and that the bank had resumed serving customers as usual.

Context

The day before, on October 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had refrained from striking Russian oil-refining and energy infrastructure for two days after U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative for an energy ceasefire was announced.

At the same time, according to the Ukrainian leader, Russia continued attacking Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure facilities, effectively ignoring the call for de-escalation.

Reminder

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to suspend the supply of American weapons to Ukraine and the exchange of intelligence data if Kyiv does not stop attacking Russian oil refineries.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine