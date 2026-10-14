Strikes on two Russian oil refineries turned out to be fake: what Ukraine actually attacked on October 14

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Ukraine did not strike Russian oil refineries on October 14: information disseminated by the Russian side about the alleged hitting of two refineries is untrue. At the same time, a successful attack on a data center in the territory of the Russian Federation has been reported, UNN reports, citing information from the Office of the President.

Details

The agency confirmed that Ukrainian forces did not attack Russian oil-refining enterprises during the day, despite reports from the Russian Federation about the alleged hitting of two such facilities.

The Russians spread fake news about two supposedly attacked oil refineries. The data center was attacked successfully, and something else was attacked as well, but not the refineries - the Office of the President reported.

At the same time, during the night of October 14, drones attacked the city of Balakovo in Russia's Saratov region. According to Russian and Ukrainian media reports, the data processing center of Russia's "Sberbank" came under attack.

It should be noted that even the Russian publication "Kommersant" indirectly confirmed the attack on the facility. The media reported problems with the financial institution's services. However, they assured readers that all technical issues had allegedly been resolved and that the bank had resumed serving customers as usual.

Context

The day before, on October 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had refrained from striking Russian oil-refining and energy infrastructure for two days after U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative for an energy ceasefire was announced.

At the same time, according to the Ukrainian leader, Russia continued attacking Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure facilities, effectively ignoring the call for de-escalation.

Reminder

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to suspend the supply of American weapons to Ukraine and the exchange of intelligence data if Kyiv does not stop attacking Russian oil refineries.