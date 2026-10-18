Strike on Zaporizhzhia: 27-year-old woman killed

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia during the night into Sunday, October 18. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, a residential building was hit.

Unfortunately, a 27-year-old woman was killed as a result of the enemy attack. ... Information about other casualties is being clarified - Semikin wrote on Telegram.

We remind you

On October 15 Russian forces hit a private enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, causing a large-scale fire.

In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy drone attacked a car park near a medical facility; one person was injured