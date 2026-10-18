Strike on Zaporizhzhia: 27-year-old woman killed
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia overnight on October 18 and struck a residential building. A 27-year-old woman was killed; information about the injured is being уточнюють.
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia during the night into Sunday, October 18. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, a residential building was hit.
Unfortunately, a 27-year-old woman was killed as a result of the enemy attack. ... Information about other casualties is being clarified
We remind you
On October 15 Russian forces hit a private enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, causing a large-scale fire.
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