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In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy drone attacked a car park near a medical facility; one person was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

A Russian drone attacked a car park near a medical facility in Zaporizhzhia, preliminarily injuring one person. The city is being protected with anti-drone nets.

In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy drone attacked a car park near a medical facility; one person was injured
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

An enemy drone attacked a car park near a medical facility in Zaporizhzhia; preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

A Russian UAV struck a car park near a medical facility. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene 

- Semikin reported.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration noted that information about the injured person's condition is being уточнено.

We add

In addition, Semikin reported that the installation of anti-drone nets is ongoing in Zaporizhzhia to protect the city from FPV drones.

One of the most dangerous areas of the city is Chumachenko Street in the Kosmichnyi district, which is closest to the front line. The Russians regularly attack this street with drones, putting people at risk... The work is ongoing. So far, 550 concrete blocks and 500 metal supports have been installed, more than 12 km of steel wire and over 6,000 square meters of netting have been stretched 

- the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.
The installation of anti-drone nets is ongoing in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

According to him, the goal is to protect the entire 2.2-km-long street by mid-November.

The enemy attacked a bridge over the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia: traffic has been blocked, and there are injuries06.10.26, 07:27 • 39055 views

Antonina Tumanova

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