Strike on Lozova: three people injured, a building and a car caught fire
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian attack on Lozova caused a fire in a non-residential building and vehicles. Buildings and transport were damaged; three people were injured.
The enemy struck Kharkiv region. The State Emergency Service reports this, UNN informs.
Details
It is reported that, as a result of the Russian attack on Lozova, 3 people were preliminarily injured.
The impact of a jet-powered attack drone caused a fire: a non-residential building and passenger cars were burning. Residential buildings and other vehicles were also damaged
Reminder
On October 29, Russia launched a missile strike on Lozova, injuring 6 people.
Russian missile strike on a market in Lozova: number of casualties rises sharply22.10.26, 14:16 • 5570 views