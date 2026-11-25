The enemy struck Kharkiv region. The State Emergency Service reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is reported that, as a result of the Russian attack on Lozova, 3 people were preliminarily injured.

The impact of a jet-powered attack drone caused a fire: a non-residential building and passenger cars were burning. Residential buildings and other vehicles were also damaged - rescuers stated.

Reminder

On October 29, Russia launched a missile strike on Lozova, injuring 6 people.

Russian missile strike on a market in Lozova: number of casualties rises sharply