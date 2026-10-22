Russian missile strike on a market in Lozova: number of casualties rises sharply

In Lozova, Kharkiv region, the number of people injured as a result of the russian missile strike on a market on October 22 sharply increased; the two fatalities were women. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and by the State Emergency Service on social media, UNN writes.

According to уточнено information, a 50-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman were killed in Lozova. My deepest condolences to their relatives and loved ones. Another 34 people sustained injuries of varying severity - Syniehubov said.

According to him, everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance. Rescue operations at the site of the enemy shelling are ongoing, the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

The State Emergency Service уточнила that "according to preliminary data, 2 people were killed and another 34 were injured as a result of the russian missile strike on a market in the city of Lozova".

"A fire broke out in a store building; other commercial facilities, an apartment building and private residential houses, as well as passenger cars, were damaged," the Regional Military Administration noted.

Russians struck a market in Lozova: there are fatalities and many injured