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Russians struck a market in Lozova: there are fatalities and many injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

Russian forces attacked a market in Lozova, killing two people and injuring 11. Over the past day in the Kharkiv region, a woman was killed and 15 people were injured.

Russians struck a market in Lozova: there are fatalities and many injured
illustrative photo

In the Kharkiv region, on October 22, Russian forces struck a market in Lozova; two people are known to have been killed and 11 injured. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on social media, writes UNN.

The occupiers struck a market in Lozova. As of now, according to preliminary information, two people are known to have been killed and 11 injured

- Syniehubov reported.

According to him, "medics, State Emergency Service units and law enforcement officers are working at the scene."

Update

According to data from the regional Main Directorate of the National Police, over the past day the Russians attacked the city of Kharkiv and settlements in the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Izium and Lozova  districts. The occupiers used missiles and drones against the civilian population. A woman was killed and another 15 people were injured.

Julia Shramko

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