Strike on Dnipro, damage to Odesa – Zaporizhzhia train: 10 passengers, including three children, sought medical attention

Kyiv • UNN

As a result of a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the passenger train "Odesa - Zaporizhzhia" was damaged. Ten passengers, including three children, sought medical attention for blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusions.

The missile strike by the Russian army on Dnipropetrovsk region, which killed 11 people, also damaged civilian infrastructure, including the passenger train "Odesa - Zaporizhzhia". According to current data, 10 train passengers sought medical attention, including children.

UNN reports with reference to the statement of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

As a result of the missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, the passenger train "Odesa - Zaporizhzhia" was damaged. 10 passengers of this train sought medical attention in Zaporizhzhia hospitals, including three children - 5 months, 2 and 6 years old.

- Fedorov reports.

According to the OVA, seven injured received assistance and are being treated at home, while three more are currently undergoing examination. Injuries include blast, shrapnel, and contusions.

Recall

UNN reported that as a result of the Russian missile strike on Dnipro on June 24, there was a hit on a passenger train that was traveling from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia.

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack in Dnipro on June 24 increased to 153 people, 12 of them in serious condition. Among the injured are 18 children, the youngest is six months old.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
