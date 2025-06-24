Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Dnipro: significant strengthening of sanctions against Russia is needed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on Dnipro and the region, where, according to the data provided, there are already 11 dead and more than 160 injured, noting that it is important to maximally limit schemes that connect Russia with accomplices, and a significant strengthening of sanctions against Russia is needed, writes UNN.

Details

"In the Dnipro region, assistance is being provided to everyone who suffered from the Russian ballistic missile strike. As of now, more than 160 injured are known. Unfortunately, 11 people have died. The rubble is still being cleared, so the number of dead may, unfortunately, increase. My condolences to all relatives and loved ones," Zelenskyy wrote.

The President noted that this strike affected a lot of civilian infrastructure: houses, schools, even an ordinary passenger train. "More than 500 passengers were on the train. Five carriages were destroyed. No casualties. All injured received assistance. Another Russian strike on life," Zelenskyy pointed out.

"Russia is not capable of producing ballistic missiles without components from other countries. Russia is not capable of producing hundreds of other types of weapons without components, equipment, and expertise that this insane regime in Moscow does not possess itself. That is why it is important to maximally limit schemes that connect Russia with accomplices. A significant strengthening of sanctions against Russia is also needed," the President emphasized.

"We clearly know what we are fighting for, and that is the protection of life. Russia clearly knows why it continues the war, and that is contempt for life and an attempt to clear our land of people. This is not a struggle in which it is difficult to choose a side. To be with Ukraine means to protect life. I am grateful to everyone who helps. Right now, these days, we are doing everything to ensure more support for our people, for our state," Zelenskyy concluded.

Russian strike on Dnipro on June 24: the number of victims increased, including children