Russian strike on Dnipro on June 24: the number of victims increased, including children

In Dnipro, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack on June 24 increased to 153 people. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As Lysak noted, among those who remain in hospitals, 12 people are in serious condition.

Medical assistance has also been provided to 18 children, the youngest of whom is only six months old, the official added.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 24, Russian occupiers struck the city of Dnipro with missiles. The enemy attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a dormitory and a gymnasium, and also mutilated a train, causing injuries to passengers.

As a result of the attack on Dnipro, 11 people died and more than 100 people were injured.

In addition, Russian missiles hit the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region. There are also dead and injured there.