Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
12:48 PM
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
June 24, 06:40 AM
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
June 24, 05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
June 23, 02:03 PM
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Russian strike on Dnipro on June 24: the number of victims increased, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack in Dnipro on June 24 increased to 153 people, 12 of them in serious condition. Among the victims are 18 children, the youngest is six months old.

Russian strike on Dnipro on June 24: the number of victims increased, including children

In Dnipro, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack on June 24 increased to 153 people. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As Lysak noted, among those who remain in hospitals, 12 people are in serious condition.

Medical assistance has also been provided to 18 children, the youngest of whom is only six months old, the official added.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 24, Russian occupiers struck the city of Dnipro with missiles. The enemy attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a dormitory and a gymnasium, and also mutilated a train, causing injuries to passengers.

As a result of the attack on Dnipro, 11 people died and more than 100 people were injured.

In addition, Russian missiles hit the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region. There are also dead and injured there.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Tesla
