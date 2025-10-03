$41.280.05
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10177 views

The first reading of the draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 is scheduled for October 21-23. The main challenge is numerous proposals to increase expenditures that do not have realistic sources of funding.

State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge

The first reading of the draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 is planned for October 21-23. The main challenge regarding its consideration is the many proposals to increase expenditures that are not supported by realistic sources. Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Budget, told UNN about this.

When is the consideration of the State Budget-2026 in the Verkhovna Rada planned?

The first reading is scheduled for October 21-23, and the second reading is planned for November 18-20.

- said Pidlasa. 

She also commented on the challenges expected during the parliamentary consideration of the draft law on the State Budget for 2026.

The main challenge is many proposals to increase expenditures that are not supported by realistic sources.

- Pidlasa noted.

Risks in the State Budget-2026

At the end of September, the Accounting Chamber reported that the total volume of revenues provided for in the draft State Budget 2026 is UAH 5.45 trillion. This is 8.8% more than approved for 2025. The Accounting Chamber also pointed out a number of risks in it, in particular those related to a large percentage (40%) of aid receipts from partners, which may cease if the international situation changes.

In addition, the Accounting Chamber noted that there is a risk of a lack of planned funds to cover all important needs in the field of defense and security.

Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP15.09.25, 18:43 • 86314 views

Key indicators of the State Budget-2026

General fund revenues of the state budget for 2026 are projected at UAH 2 trillion 826.5 billion (excluding grants and other international aid), which is UAH 446.8 billion more than the 2025 figure, taking into account changes.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko indicated that the need for external financing would amount to UAH 2 trillion 79 billion.

The main priority of the State Budget-2026 is defense and security, for which it is planned to allocate UAH 2,805.8 billion, 27.2% of GDP (+UAH 168.6 billion to 2025 with changes), namely:

  • UAH 2,355.4 billion – general fund funds;
    • UAH 220.4 billion – special fund funds, including UAH 125.3 billion from military personal income tax;
      • UAH 200 billion – reserve (UAH 140.0 billion – general fund, UAH 60.0 billion – special fund);
        • UAH 30 billion – state guarantees.

          On October 1, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights recommended that the government increase the subsistence minimum in 2026 per person per month from UAH 3209 to UAH 8196.64. The minimum wage – from UAH 8647 to UAH 9664 per month.

          Recently, the Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning considered the draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 and approved proposals to it.

          The Committee proposes to take into account, in particular, the following positions:

          • allocate UAH 15 billion for housing for internally displaced persons;
            • increase funding for the State Fund for Regional Development from UAH 2 billion to UAH 5 billion;
              • allocate additional funds for compensation for destroyed housing in the amount of over UAH 29 billion;
                • continue to implement the reform of civil servants' remuneration based on job classification.

                  Top 10 increases and decreases in expenditures in the State Budget-2026: analysis16.09.25, 11:23 • 3553 views

                  Uncovered defense needs in the State Budget-2025

                  In July, the Verkhovna Rada had to increase defense spending. Defense sector expenditures were increased by UAH 412.3 billion, of which UAH 115 billion was for monetary support for servicemen of all Defense Forces, and UAH 216 billion for the purchase and production of weapons, military equipment, and drones. The rest is for other needs of the army.

                  However, the media wrote that by the end of this year, Ukraine lacks about UAH 300 billion for defense needs.

                  Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, reported on October 2 that there is a need to increase state budget expenditures for 2025 for defense by about UAH 300 billion. According to her, the Ministry of Finance is preparing a draft law and will register it in early October.

                  She noted that these changes will become possible when the European Commission finally approves the possibility of using 6 billion euros of ERA Loans for operational military needs.

                  Separately, I will add: the forecast is very optimistic

                  - Pidlasa added.

                  She also noted that the draft law must be voted on in its entirety by November 1.

                  Anna Murashko

