Sri Lanka has applied to join the BRICS
Kyiv • UNN
The island nation of Sri Lanka has announced its application to join the BRICS. The application will be officially submitted during the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 23-24.
On Monday, October 14, the island nation of Sri Lanka announced that it has applied to join the BRICS. This was reported by The Morning, and UNN.
Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath emphasized that the application underscores Sri Lanka's intention to strengthen ties with emerging economies and diversify its multilateral relations.
It is noted that the country's Foreign Ministry Secretary Aruni Wijewardane will formally apply for membership during the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan, Russia, on October 23-24.
Addendum
The founders of BRICS are Brazil, Russia, India and China are the founders of BRICS. (BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa). In addition to geopolitics, the group focuses on economic cooperation and increasing multilateral trade and development.
Syria has applied to join the BRICS05.10.24, 18:55 • 19410 views
The group was initiated by Russia. The group is not an official multilateral organization like the UN, the World Bank or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The heads of state and government of the participating countries meet annually, with each country assuming a one-year chairmanship of the group.
Recall
Turkey has officially submitted an application to join the interstate association called BRICS.