Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Syria has applied to join the BRICS

Syria has applied to join the BRICS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19307 views

Syria has applied to join the BRICS, the country's ambassador to Russia has said. Earlier, Turkey and Azerbaijan applied for membership, and in 2024, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia joined the organization.

Syria has applied to join the BRICS. This was reported by TASS with reference to the country's ambassador to Russia, Bashar Jaafari, UNN reports.

rosmedia points out that Russia holds the presidency of the organization this year, and the BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24.

UN Secretary General Guterres to attend BRICS summit in Russian Kazan04.10.24, 18:42 • 17348 views

In early September, Turkey applied to join the BRICS, and in late August, the Azerbaijani authorities announced their desire to join the organization. In 2024, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia also became members of the BRICS.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is an international organization of the largest developing countries in terms of area and population.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
antonio-guterresAntónio Guterres
brazilBrazil
indiaIndia
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
syriaSyria
efiopiiaEthiopia
south-africaSouth Africa
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey
egyptEgypt
