Syria has applied to join the BRICS. This was reported by TASS with reference to the country's ambassador to Russia, Bashar Jaafari, UNN reports.

rosmedia points out that Russia holds the presidency of the organization this year, and the BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24.

UN Secretary General Guterres to attend BRICS summit in Russian Kazan

In early September, Turkey applied to join the BRICS, and in late August, the Azerbaijani authorities announced their desire to join the organization. In 2024, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia also became members of the BRICS.

Add

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is an international organization of the largest developing countries in terms of area and population.