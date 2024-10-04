This month, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan. This was stated by the head of the UN information center in Russia, Vladimir Kuznetsov, Russian media reported UNN.

I am very pleased to be in Kazan, which will host the BRICS summit in three weeks' time, where United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also participate as an invited guest - Kuznetsov said.

The BRICS Autumn Summit will be held in the capital of Tatarstan from October 22 to 24 this year.

The Taliban, who are in power in Afghanistan, have sent an application to Moscow to participate in the October BRICS summit in Kazan.

Xi Jinping to attend the BRICS summit in Russia