Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Russia next month to attend the BRICS summit, as confirmed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This visit comes amid Moscow and Beijing's attempts to counter the global influence of the West.

This will be Xi's second visit to Russia after the Kremlin launched military operations in Ukraine in February 2022.

Wang Yi met with Putin (Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin - ed.) in St. Petersburg, where they noted the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

The Chinese foreign minister said that Xi “gladly accepted” Putin's invitation to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan in October.

Putin, for his part, announced that at the summit they would hold a bilateral meeting to discuss various aspects of Russian-Chinese relations, which, in his words, are “successfully developing” in all directions.

Recall

Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, where he is scheduled to meet bilaterally with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.