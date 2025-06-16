$41.450.04
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Space images showed the extent of the serious damage to nuclear facilities in Iran after Israeli strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1900 views

Maxar satellite images showed the aftermath of Israel's strike on Iran's nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan. The plant where Iran was enriching uranium was destroyed.

Space images showed the extent of the serious damage to nuclear facilities in Iran after Israeli strikes

Images taken by the American aerospace company Maxar show the consequences of Israel's strike on Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan. In particular, the plant where Iran produced enriched uranium was destroyed, writes UNN referring to the BBC.

Details

Recently released satellite images from Maxar show the clearest picture of what happened at Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan. In Natanz, we see damage to a pilot fuel enrichment plant and a power substation, according to an analysis by the Institute for Space and International Security

- the statement said.

These conclusions can be drawn from the results of a preliminary analysis of radar images, which for the first time showed damage.

On Friday, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, told the UN Security Council that "the ground part of the pilot fuel enrichment plant, where Iran produced uranium enriched to 60% U-235, was destroyed."

Uranium-235 is needed for both nuclear power plants and nuclear weapons. Verified footage taken shortly after the strikes shows several plumes of smoke rising from the facility.

On Saturday, the IAEA confirmed that four "critical buildings" were damaged in Isfahan, including a uranium processing plant and a fuel plate production plant.

An analysis of the latest images from Maxar, conducted by BBC Verify, revealed visible damage to at least two structures in Isfahan and obvious burn marks near the periphery of the site.

The IAEA said that "no increase in radiation outside the facility" was recorded in either Natanz or Isfahan.

Addition

As a result of the Israeli strike on June 13, four buildings were damaged at a nuclear facility in Isfahan. Among the damaged facilities are uranium conversion and fuel plate production plants.

The European Union issued an official statement regarding the escalation of the situation in the Middle East. The EU calls on all parties to respect international law, exercise restraint and refrain from further steps that could lead to serious consequences, such as a potential release of radioactive materials.

Pavlo Zinchenko

