Sowing of winter crops has begun in Ukraine: how much has already been sown

Ukrainian agrarians have started the autumn sowing campaign – 727.5 thousand hectares have been sown. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, writes UNN.

Ukrainian agrarians have started the autumn sowing campaign. 727.5 thousand hectares have already been sown. Farmers in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Ternopil, Kherson, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions have started sowing winter grain crops. - the report says.

In total, 42.2 thousand hectares have been sown. Agricultural producers in almost all regions are sowing winter rapeseed, of which 685.3 thousand hectares have been sown.

Specifically, the following has been sown:

winter wheat – 39.9 thousand hectares;

winter barley – 1.1 thousand hectares;

winter rye – 1.2 thousand hectares;

winter rapeseed – 685.3 thousand hectares.

Farmers in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Poltava, and Ternopil regions have completed sowing winter rapeseed.

Recall

Ukrainian agrarians harvested 19.9 million tons of early grain and leguminous crops from 5.3 million hectares. This accounts for 47% of the threshed areas.