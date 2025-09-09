$41.250.03
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
Sowing of winter crops has begun in Ukraine: how much has already been sown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

The autumn sowing campaign has begun in Ukraine, with 727.5 thousand hectares of winter crops already sown. Farmers in nine regions have started sowing winter grains, while most regions are sowing winter rapeseed.

Sowing of winter crops has begun in Ukraine: how much has already been sown

Ukrainian agrarians have started the autumn sowing campaign – 727.5 thousand hectares have been sown. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, writes UNN.

Ukrainian agrarians have started the autumn sowing campaign. 727.5 thousand hectares have already been sown. Farmers in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Ternopil, Kherson, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions have started sowing winter grain crops.

- the report says.

In total, 42.2 thousand hectares have been sown. Agricultural producers in almost all regions are sowing winter rapeseed, of which 685.3 thousand hectares have been sown.

Specifically, the following has been sown:

  • winter wheat – 39.9 thousand hectares;
    • winter barley – 1.1 thousand hectares;
      • winter rye – 1.2 thousand hectares;
        • winter rapeseed – 685.3 thousand hectares.

          Farmers in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Poltava, and Ternopil regions have completed sowing winter rapeseed.

          Recall

          Ukrainian agrarians harvested 19.9 million tons of early grain and leguminous crops from 5.3 million hectares. This accounts for 47% of the threshed areas.

          Olga Rozgon

          EconomyAgronomy news
