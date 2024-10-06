South Korea warns of possible DPRK nuclear test before US elections

North Korea may conduct nuclear tests on the eve of the US presidential election. This was stated by South Korean President Yun Suk-yol, Euronews reports, UNN writes.

The Seoul leader emphasized that North Korea's recent disclosure of a nuclear facility was most likely an attempt to attract Washington's attention ahead of the November 5 elections.

It appears that North Korea recently revealed its nuclear facility to attract the attention of the United States and the international community ahead of the U.S. presidential election, and it is likely that North Korea will carry out additional provocations, such as nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches - Yoon warned.

Kim Jong-un announces strengthening of the DPRK's naval power

The South Korean president did not specify whether his country had detected any suspicious activities in North Korea that point to preparations for nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

However, he assured that South Korea is closely monitoring North Korea's movements through the combined intelligence and surveillance capabilities of South Korea and the United States.

The disclosure of the nuclear site took place on September 13. This was North Korea's first opening of an enriched uranium production plant since the country demonstrated it at its main nuclear complex in Yongbyon to American scientists led by nuclear physicist Siegfried Hecker in 2010

North Korea's leader has declared the need to improve the country's nuclear potential. Kim Jong-un emphasized the importance of preparing for the effective use of nuclear weapons to ensure national security.