South Korea elections: record turnout amid geopolitical tensions

A record turnout has been recorded in South Korea's early elections, indicating unprecedented public mobilization amid the escalating geopolitical situation. The main topics of the election debates were relations with the United States, the growing influence of China in the region, and the growing threat from North Korea.

According to reports, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is the frontrunner in the presidential race, despite his controversial statements. Although he recognizes the alliance with the United States as the "basis of South Korea's diplomacy," Lee insists on a more "pragmatic" approach — in his opinion, Seoul should not be unilaterally tied only to Washington.

We should not neglect ties with China or Russia. We need to manage them appropriately, and there is no need to take an excessively hostile approach, as is the case now. - Lee also said during the debate, according to the South China Morning Post.

Former California Republican Congressman Michelle Steel explained that China's "intimidating" behavior in the region is causing many concerns in the global community.

China [is] the biggest threat, and they have already told the world that they are going to take Taiwan," she told Fox News Digital. "When they take over, where will they go next? To South Korea or Japan? To the Philippines? China has always fought for expansion - she added.

As reported, foreign policy has taken center stage in the presidential race after conservative former President Yun Suk-yeol threw the country into political chaos after his impeachment in December 2024.

Yun was strongly in solidarity with the United States when it came to countering Chinese aggression in the Yellow and East China Seas, where Beijing has been accused of expansionism, militarization, and blocking freedom of navigation in disputed territorial zones.

The media reports that Lee's main rival, Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People's Power Party (PPP), a former labor minister under Yun, opposed his Democratic rival's position on China and the United States. However, Lee dismissed the idea that he does not consider the alliance with the United States a priority, and reportedly said during a debate this month:

Don't worry. The alliance between South Korea and the United States is important and should continue to grow and strengthen."

Although he warned that certain steps taken by the Trump administration, including previously announced tariffs of 25% and a potential troop withdrawal, had "undermined" relations.

If the US continues in the same vein - undermining its soft power and the trust of other countries - it will not be sustainable. At some point, the brakes will be applied. - said Lee.

"Until then, endurance is key."

Steel said that "the South Korean people understand the importance of strong relations with the United States".

Whatever the outcome of the election, South Korean leaders must support President Trump and try to strike an incredible trade deal that benefits everyone. - she added.

However, Lee has not convinced everyone who is tired of his views on relations with the United States, including David Inku Kim, founder and president of the Truth Forum, a conservative youth organization founded at Seoul National University.