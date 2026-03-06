$43.810.09
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 1576 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 2920 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 5372 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 16065 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 30509 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 33600 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 69542 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 117762 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 55737 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The Diplomat

Some residents in four regions are without electricity due to enemy attacks, while some regions have schedules in place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2766 views

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some communities in Donetsk, Kherson, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without electricity. In some regions, hourly outage schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers.

Some residents in four regions are without electricity due to enemy attacks, while some regions have schedules in place

Enemy attacks left some consumers without electricity in four regions of Ukraine, with power outage schedules in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some of our communities in Donetsk, Kherson, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Energy workers, as indicated, are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible.

Outage schedules

"In some regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Consumers in regions with hourly power outages are asked to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Ukraine's energy recovery will cost over $90 billion - Shmyhal26.02.26, 20:44 • 3950 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine