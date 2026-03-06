Some residents in four regions are without electricity due to enemy attacks, while some regions have schedules in place

Enemy attacks left some consumers without electricity in four regions of Ukraine, with power outage schedules in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some of our communities in Donetsk, Kherson, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Energy workers, as indicated, are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible.

Outage schedules

"In some regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Consumers in regions with hourly power outages are asked to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

