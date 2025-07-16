Some personnel appointments in the government may be postponed until next week - Zheleznyak

Tonight, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will take place, where President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will present a list of part of the government, but there is a possibility that not all personnel decisions will be voted on this week.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

Some personnel are being shuffled again. There will be a couple of changes in the list. At 6:30 PM, there will be a meeting of "Servant of the People," where the President and Svyrydenko will present a list of part of the government. Most likely, not all personnel decisions will be voted on this week, so deputies were warned that there might also be a meeting on Tuesday, July 22. - Zheleznyak reported.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

UNN reported that today, July 16, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will take place. Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will be present at it, who will present candidates for ministerial positions.