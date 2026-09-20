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Smoke may be present on the right bank of the capital due to fires in the Kyiv region — Kyiv residents are advised to close their windows

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Kyiv City State Administration warned of possible smoke and a burning smell on the right bank of Kyiv. Residents are advised to close their windows and spend less time outdoors.

Smoke may be present on the right bank of the capital due to fires in the Kyiv region — Kyiv residents are advised to close their windows

Due to fires in the Kyiv region, smoke and the smell of burning may occur on Kyiv’s right bank. Residents are advised to close their windows and, if possible, reduce the time they spend outdoors. The Kyiv City State Administration reports this, UNN writes.

Due to fires in the Kyiv region, smoke and the smell of burning may occur on the capital’s right bank. If you smell smoke, we recommend: closing your windows; if possible, reducing the time you spend outdoors; refraining from intense physical activity outdoors

- the statement says.

At the same time, the capital’s administration noted that, according to monitoring sensors, air quality in Kyiv’s southwestern outskirts is currently assessed as satisfactory.

This means that air quality indicators are within normal limits and there is no threat to the health of most people. At the same time, people sensitive to air pollution or with respiratory diseases may experience minor discomfort

- the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

Olga Rozgon

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