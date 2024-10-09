Smelyansky says that Ukrposhta has delivered more than 20 thousand summonses

"Ukrposhta has delivered more than 20,000 calls for service to persons liable for military service, and they are still being delivered today. This was announced in an exclusive interview with Ukrainian Radio by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky, UNN reports.

"We do deliver. These letters are no different from court summonses, documents or fines for violation of traffic rules, which we deliver," said Ihor Smelyansky about the delivery of summonses to persons liable for military service.

In Kherson region, summonses have been sent through Ukrposhta

According to him, more than 20,000 summonses have already been handed over for delivery, and they are still being delivered today.

Summonses started to be sent by mail in Volyn: TCC clarifies

"We ask people to be understanding. And once again, the quality of delivery of the summons is clearly correlated with the quality of the address provided in the Reserve+ or Oberig systems. By the way, there is even an address - Melitopol. It is clear that, unfortunately, we cannot deliver the summons there now. But I hope that, thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, sooner or later we will be able to do so. So yes, we are sending them out. We strictly control each summons, they are all numbered and protected. That is, it is an envelope that protects the personal data of the future conscript, everything is clearly monitored, we track it every day," Ihor Smelyansky, CEO of Ukrposhta, assured in an exclusive interview with Ukrainian Radio.

In Prykarpattia, summonses have been sent through Ukrposhta

Recall

The Ministry of Defense is working on automating the delivery of subpoenas through the Oberih registry. Subpoenas will be generated electronically, digitally signed and centrally printed for delivery by Ukrposhta.