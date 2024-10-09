Smelyansky says that Ukrposhta has delivered more than 20 thousand summonses

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Smelyansky says that Ukrposhta has delivered more than 20 thousand summonses

Kyiv  •  UNN

“Ukrposhta has delivered more than 20,000 calls for service to persons liable for military service. CEO Ihor Smelyansky said that the calls are still being delivered today, each of them is numbered and protected.

"Ukrposhta has delivered more than 20,000 calls for service to persons liable for military service, and they are still being delivered today. This was announced in an exclusive interview with Ukrainian Radio by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky, UNN reports.

"We do deliver. These letters are no different from court summonses, documents or fines for violation of traffic rules, which we deliver," said Ihor Smelyansky about the delivery of summonses to persons liable for military service.

According to him, more than 20,000 summonses have already been handed over for delivery, and they are still being delivered today.

"We ask people to be understanding. And once again, the quality of delivery of the summons is clearly correlated with the quality of the address provided in the Reserve+ or Oberig systems. By the way, there is even an address - Melitopol. It is clear that, unfortunately, we cannot deliver the summons there now. But I hope that, thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, sooner or later we will be able to do so. So yes, we are sending them out. We strictly control each summons, they are all numbered and protected. That is, it is an envelope that protects the personal data of the future conscript, everything is clearly monitored, we track it every day," Ihor Smelyansky, CEO of Ukrposhta, assured in an exclusive interview with Ukrainian Radio.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense is working on automating the delivery of subpoenas through the Oberih registry. Subpoenas will be generated electronically, digitally signed and centrally printed for delivery by Ukrposhta.

Antonina Tumanova

Contact us about advertising