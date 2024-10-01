In Kherson region, summonses have been sent through Ukrposhta

"Ukrposhta has started sending summonses to conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, this refers to the sending of summonses generated using the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists.

The agenda is signed by electronic signatures of the heads of the TCCs and contains a unique electronic identifier QR code. They are printed by Ukrposhta and sent to the home addresses of persons liable for military service.

The RMA states that a person liable for military service must report to the MCC within 14 days of receiving the summons. If he fails to appear, he is brought to administrative responsibility, and the person's data is transferred to the police for searching.

