The Ministry of Defense wants to automate the delivery of subpoenas: what is known

The Ministry of Defense is working on developing functionality that will help automate the process of serving subpoenas. The summons can be generated in the Oberig register and signed by the electronic signature of the head of the TCC and JV. This was stated by Oleh Berestovyi, Head of the Information Technology Department of the Ministry of Defense, in the DOU podcast, UNN reports.

The way summonses are currently issued is that they are written out manually, printed out, and then delivered to the head of the TCC, who has to sign, stamp, and then distribute them. This is not an efficient process. We have now developed the functionality to generate it in Oberiz, sign it with the electronic signature of the head of the TCC in Oberiz, and not even print it out directly in the TCC. It will be sent to centralized printing, and from centralized printing it will be sent to Ukrposhta, where Ukrposhta will deliver - Berestovoy said.

He noted that the Ministry of Defense will have information on where the summons is located, whether it was delivered or not, whether it was lost somewhere, and how long it took to deliver it.

Berestovoy also said that it will be possible to check the authenticity of the summons in "Reserve+".

"When you sign this summons with an electronic signature, there will be no squiggles, and you have to be sure that you have not been sent some kind of phishing or something, but that your TCC has really signed this summons. This is the functionality that will protect a person as a person liable for military service," Berestovyi added.

In addition, according to him, there will be no summonses to the Reserve+.

"We do not plan to do so. Our backlog is scheduled until mid-spring, and there are no summonses," Berestovoy said.

The Ministry of Defense wants the ability to update data through the Reserve+ app to continue.