In Prykarpattia, summonses have been sent through Ukrposhta

In Prykarpattia, Ukrposhta has started sending summonses to the available home addresses of persons liable for military service. This was stated in the Ivano-Frankivsk center for recruitment and social support, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the documents are signed with electronic signatures of the heads of the TCCs and also contain a unique electronic identifier in the form of a QR code. The summonses were printed by Ukrposhta.

In Kherson region, summonses have been sent through Ukrposhta

Summonses will be sent to the available home addresses of persons liable for military service.

“Ukrposhta has started sending out draft notices in Prykarpattia. After receiving a call-up, men of military age must report to the TCC and JV within 14 days of receiving the call-up. Otherwise, they will be brought to administrative responsibility. TCC transmits data to the police to search for a person - TCC said.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense is working on automating the delivery of subpoenas through the Oberih registry. Subpoenas will be generated electronically, digitally signed and centrally printed for delivery by Ukrposhta.