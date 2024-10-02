In Prykarpattia, summonses have been sent through Ukrposhta

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 28, 02:48 PM • 139498 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139187 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 84724 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 107116 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 109255 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161282 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179429 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170492 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 197912 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 186955 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139187 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 139498 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145517 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137000 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 153977 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16928 views

In Prykarpattia, Ukrposhta has started sending summonses to the home addresses of persons liable for military service. The summonses contain electronic signatures of the heads of the military commissariats and a QR code, and the recipients must report to the commissariat within 14 days.

In Prykarpattia, Ukrposhta has started sending summonses to the available home addresses of persons liable for military service. This was stated in the Ivano-Frankivsk center for recruitment  and social support, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the documents are signed with electronic signatures of the heads of the TCCs and also contain a unique electronic identifier in the form of a QR code. The summonses were printed by Ukrposhta.

In Kherson region, summonses have been sent through Ukrposhta01.10.24, 00:52 • 16374 views

Summonses will be sent to the available home addresses of persons liable for military service.

“Ukrposhta has started sending out draft notices in Prykarpattia.  After receiving a call-up, men of military age must report to the TCC and JV within 14 days of receiving the call-up. Otherwise, they will be brought to administrative responsibility. TCC transmits data to the police to search for a person

- TCC said. 

Recall

The Ministry of Defense is working on automating the delivery of subpoenas through the Oberih registry. Subpoenas will be generated electronically, digitally signed and centrally printed for delivery by Ukrposhta.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukrposhtaUkrposhta
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

