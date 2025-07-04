The owner of a "sleeping" wallet transferred 20,000 bitcoins to new addresses and is now claiming $2.18 billion

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:45 AM • 992 views
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:29 AM • 3684 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 23745 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 86466 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 156543 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 147057 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 154739 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 96723 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 91260 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44421 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
4.4m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
Missile attack on Kyiv region: residential and industrial sectors destroyed (video)July 4, 02:01 AM • 23927 views
As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - UkrzaliznytsiaJuly 4, 02:54 AM • 10259 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 47757 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 47682 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged07:42 AM • 7210 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 128407 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 133905 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 127453 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 139902 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 185051 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 48456 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 123789 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 101921 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 105354 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 108038 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

The owner of a "sleeping" wallet transferred 20,000 bitcoins to new addresses and is now claiming $2.18 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 369 views

From two Bitcoin wallets that had been inactive for 14 years, 20,000 BTC worth $2.18 billion were transferred on July 4. These coins were acquired in 2011 for $0.78, and this is now a potentially significant profit.

The owner of a "sleeping" wallet transferred 20,000 bitcoins to new addresses and is now claiming $2.18 billion

Two Bitcoin wallets, which had been inactive for 14 years, transferred a total of 20,000 BTC, worth approximately $2.18 billion, on July 4. The initial acquisition cost significantly exceeds the initial investment.

UNN reports with reference to InsideBitcoins.

Details

Two Bitcoin wallets, holding a total of $2.18 billion in BTC, were activated on July 3 after more than a 14-year hiatus.

The movements were first noticed by blockchain expert Whale Alert, and later by Lookonchain.

The transactions were made from different addresses that had held 10,000 BTC since April 3, 2011, when the asset's price was approximately $0.78.

- inform the observers.

Reference

The wallets received these coins on April 3, 2011. At that time, Bitcoin was trading at around 78 cents.

During this period, the value of 20,000 Bitcoins increased from $7,800 at that time to $2.18 billion.

- analysts indicate.

Experts predict a new ATH

The exact reason for the transfers, as well as other details such as the owners of the addresses, whether they belong to one person or company, remain unknown.

Transfers by addresses may be strategic, as market analysts predict that Bitcoin will soon set a new ATH.

BTC may be just 2 weeks away from setting a new record high.

- explains the well-known analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe.

(Bitcoin) is consolidating above $108,000, and I assume we will start seeing a new ATH within the next 1-2 weeks due to this upward pressure.

- says the expert.

Recall

On June 3, Bitcoin rose by 2.3% to $109,113.8, breaking through its trading range. The growth was driven by improved trade relations between the US and Vietnam, as well as the easing of restrictions on chip exports to China.

The Pakistani authorities have allocated 2000 MW of electricity for the development of Bitcoin mining and AI data centers.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesFinance
Bitcoin
Vietnam
China
United States
Pakistan
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9