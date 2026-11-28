Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset the launch of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and called on international partners to complete the necessary ratification procedures as soon as possible. The head of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reported this on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

During a meeting in Kyiv on November 27, Sybiha briefed Berset on the situation at the front, the intensification of Russian attacks, and diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

The parties also discussed the Council of Europe’s new four-year Action Plan for Ukraine, worth approximately €70 million. Particular attention was paid to holding russia accountable for aggression and compensating for the damage caused.

2027 should become the year of justice

Sybiha recalled that on November 25, the Verkhovna Rada approved Ukraine’s accession to the Management Committee of the Special Tribunal. In total, 39 states and organizations have expressed their readiness to join it.

The Tribunal still needs at least 6 more ratifications to be launched, while the Compensation Commission needs 13 more. I call on all partners to swiftly complete their procedures so that next year becomes the year of justice – Sybiha emphasized.

The head of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry also thanked Berset for his personal contribution to the transition from planning to practical work on establishing both mechanisms.

Ukraine joins the governing committee of the special tribunal for the Russian Federation — the Verkhovna Rada adopts a decision