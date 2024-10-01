Sibiga meets with Polish President Duda in Warsaw
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiga met with Andrzej Duda in Warsaw during his working visit to Poland. The politicians held one-on-one talks.
On Tuesday, October 1, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with President Andrzej Duda during a working visit to Poland. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Details
In Warsaw, Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. They began their conversation in a tête-à-tête format
Sikorski names the condition under which Poland can shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine07.09.24, 03:04 • 104941 view
Recall
Polish President Duda said that the country had trained 23 thousand Ukrainian soldiers. In addition, Polish PT-91 tanks, which were transferred to Ukraine, are now involved in the battles near Kursk.