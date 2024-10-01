Sibiga meets with Polish President Duda in Warsaw

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 91009 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106434 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171691 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140413 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144589 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139602 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184368 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112129 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111945 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 42849 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114110 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62512 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 68895 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171721 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184387 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174706 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201999 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190860 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143045 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142939 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147577 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138945 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155765 views
Sibiga meets with Polish President Duda in Warsaw

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16361 views

Andriy Sybiga met with Andrzej Duda in Warsaw during his working visit to Poland. The politicians held one-on-one talks.

On Tuesday, October 1, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with President Andrzej Duda during a working visit to Poland. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

In Warsaw, Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. They began their conversation in a tête-à-tête format

- the post reads. 

Sikorski names the condition under which Poland can shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine07.09.24, 03:04 • 104941 view

Image

Recall

Polish President Duda said that the country had trained 23 thousand Ukrainian soldiers. In addition, Polish PT-91 tanks, which were transferred to Ukraine, are now involved in the battles near Kursk.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

