Sibiga meets with Polish President Duda in Warsaw

On Tuesday, October 1, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with President Andrzej Duda during a working visit to Poland. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

In Warsaw, Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. They began their conversation in a tête-à-tête format - the post reads.

Recall

Polish President Duda said that the country had trained 23 thousand Ukrainian soldiers. In addition, Polish PT-91 tanks, which were transferred to Ukraine, are now involved in the battles near Kursk.