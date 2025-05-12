Trump's customs policy will lead to inflation and slow down the growth of the US economy - Federal Reserve System (FRS)

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 9854 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 19908 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 33556 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 39681 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 25655 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 25053 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 25566 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 25669 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32288 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32213 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2m/s
56%
748mm
Popular news

This is not a "game": a teenager was removed from the roof of a train car in Khmelnytskyi, he was electrocuted

May 12, 08:46 AM • 12858 views

Top 10 largest employers in Ukraine named: who is on the list

May 12, 09:20 AM • 16064 views

"We don't grumble, the heat will come": the weather forecaster warned that the cold weather will linger

May 12, 10:52 AM • 17969 views

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

May 12, 11:10 AM • 48614 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 17325 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM • 33556 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 39681 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 79994 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 103407 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 87953 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 17653 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 65757 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 42032 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 48330 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 128618 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Trump's customs policy will lead to inflation and slow down the growth of the US economy - Federal Reserve System (FRS)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Adriana Kugler stated that Trump's customs policy will lead to increased inflation and slower economic growth. Even an agreement with China will not remove the risks.

Trump's customs policy will lead to inflation and slow down the growth of the US economy - Federal Reserve System (FRS)

The head of the US Federal Reserve System, Adriana Kugler, stated that the customs policy of the Trump administration is likely to lead to higher inflation and negatively affect economic growth, even taking into account the recently reached agreement with China to suspend mutual tariff increases for 90 days. This is reported by Forbes, writes UNN.

Trade policy is evolving and is likely to continue to change, as was achieved in the context of negotiations with China. Nevertheless, it seems that it has already led to a significant economic impact, even if tariffs remain close to the levels announced so far.

- said Kugler.

Details

Kugler emphasized that the average customs rates in the United States are still much higher than they were for many decades before the decisions of US President Donald Trump.

If tariffs remain significantly higher compared to the beginning of the year, a pessimistic forecast is likely to be true for the US economy. The consequences will include increased inflation and a slowdown in the country's economic growth. Since inflation and employment are potentially moving in opposite directions in the future, I will closely monitor developments, considering the future path of regulation.

 - she added.

Kugler also stated that the temporary agreement between the US and China represents an "improvement", but tariffs between the two countries are "still quite high".

The US is losing popularity after Trump's return amid China's growing image - study12.05.25, 13:38 • 4330 views

Last week, the Fed left the central bank's key interest rate unchanged for the third meeting in a row. Kugler stated that she supports this decision, given the risks of rising inflation, and also because she believes the Fed's position is somewhat restrictive for the US economy.

Let us recall

The US and China have agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs on each other's goods. This is done to ease trade tensions and allow time for dispute resolution.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Donald Trump
China
United States
Brent
$65.19
Bitcoin
$102,855.50
S&P 500
$5,826.81
Tesla
$319.11
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,228.99
Ethereum
$2,500.68