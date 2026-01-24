"Shaheds" hit residential buildings in Kharkiv: fires started, the number of injured rose to 11 people

On the night of Saturday, January 24, Russian occupation forces launched a massive drone attack on residential areas of Kharkiv. The Industrial and Nemyshlyansky districts of the city were hit, with strikes recorded on high-rise buildings and the private sector, causing large-scale fires and destruction. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the OVA Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Details

In the Industrial district, enemy drones hit a five-story residential building, as a result of which apartments on several floors caught fire. Due to heavy smoke and structural damage, some residents were trapped in their homes. SES rescuers, who promptly arrived at the scene, unblocked people under the threat of repeated strikes. According to city mayor Ihor Terekhov, another hit on another apartment building and a private development was recorded in the same district.

Victims and consequences in Nemyshlyansky district

As of 02:00, the number of victims of the night attack increased to 11 people. Among the injured are a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who was hospitalized, and a 74-year-old pensioner, who suffered an acute stress reaction. In the Nemyshlyansky district, a "Shahed" destroyed a private house, where the owner of the house was also injured. The blast wave and debris damaged dozens of neighboring buildings, with windows blown out and facades disfigured in many apartments.

Head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov reported that all victims are receiving necessary medical care, and headquarters for eliminating the consequences have been deployed at the sites of the "arrivals". SES psychologists are working with residents who have lost their homes or are in a state of shock.