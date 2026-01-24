$43.170.01
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
08:34 PM • 10001 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 12563 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 13836 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 25054 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 23126 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 17663 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 24936 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 52932 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 22092 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Publications
Exclusives
"Shaheds" hit residential buildings in Kharkiv: fires started, the number of injured rose to 11 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Russians attacked several districts in Kharkiv on the night of January 24. As a result of the hits, people were injured and fires started in residential buildings.

"Shaheds" hit residential buildings in Kharkiv: fires started, the number of injured rose to 11 people

On the night of Saturday, January 24, Russian occupation forces launched a massive drone attack on residential areas of Kharkiv. The Industrial and Nemyshlyansky districts of the city were hit, with strikes recorded on high-rise buildings and the private sector, causing large-scale fires and destruction. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the OVA Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Details

In the Industrial district, enemy drones hit a five-story residential building, as a result of which apartments on several floors caught fire. Due to heavy smoke and structural damage, some residents were trapped in their homes. SES rescuers, who promptly arrived at the scene, unblocked people under the threat of repeated strikes. According to city mayor Ihor Terekhov, another hit on another apartment building and a private development was recorded in the same district.

Victims and consequences in Nemyshlyansky district

As of 02:00, the number of victims of the night attack increased to 11 people. Among the injured are a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who was hospitalized, and a 74-year-old pensioner, who suffered an acute stress reaction. In the Nemyshlyansky district, a "Shahed" destroyed a private house, where the owner of the house was also injured. The blast wave and debris damaged dozens of neighboring buildings, with windows blown out and facades disfigured in many apartments.

Head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov reported that all victims are receiving necessary medical care, and headquarters for eliminating the consequences have been deployed at the sites of the "arrivals". SES psychologists are working with residents who have lost their homes or are in a state of shock.  

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kharkiv