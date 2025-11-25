"Shahed" hit on residential building in Odesa is not true - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Information regarding a "Shahed" drone hitting a residential building in Odesa is not true. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, enemy shelling on Monday was aimed at critical infrastructure, which caused power outages in Odesa.

All services are currently working in an enhanced mode. I have just returned from the operational headquarters at the Odesa City Military Administration - we have identified the priority steps for the coming night, as the problems also concern heat supply. - Kiper said.

In addition, he reported that some educational institutions in the city will operate in a mixed format on Tuesday.

"Despite being provided with generators, directors will determine the format of work themselves. Social buses are planned to be launched from certain areas to transport people to the central part of the city. Electric transport is currently moving with interruptions due to damage to energy facilities," summarized the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Recall

Earlier, enemy drones attacked Odesa, power went out in several districts, and there were interruptions in the movement of electric transport.

Explosion at TCC in Odesa: one person killed, one injured