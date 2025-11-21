Explosion at TCC in Odesa: one person killed, one injured

On Friday, November 21, an explosion occurred in one of the district TCCs in Odesa, killing one person and injuring another. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Odesa region.

Details

It has been preliminarily established that one person died and another was injured. Emergency services are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being established. Details later - the police said.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill that provides for criminal liability for military personnel of TCC and VVK for violations of mobilization and medical examination. The bill provides for imprisonment for up to 8 years for violations under martial law.

UNN also reports that an incident involving the TCC recently occurred in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. It was accompanied by gunfire.